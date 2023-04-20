Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.