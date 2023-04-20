LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Update

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 616,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 26,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,794. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

