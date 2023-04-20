LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 163,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LianBio Stock Performance

LIAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,512. LianBio has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LianBio Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LianBio by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LianBio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,116,000 after buying an additional 998,240 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LianBio by 51.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

