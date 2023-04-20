Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.32. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 819,717 shares.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
