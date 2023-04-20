Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.32. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 819,717 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 162,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 903,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

