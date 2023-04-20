Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Hits $2,144.57

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,144.57 or 0.07594862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

