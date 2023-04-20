Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $110.40. 207,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,126. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

