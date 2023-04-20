Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.84. 1,722,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,143,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.