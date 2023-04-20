Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 14.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.