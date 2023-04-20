Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,777. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

