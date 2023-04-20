Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.26. 343,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

