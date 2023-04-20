Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 58,485 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,485 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 3.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 847,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,383. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

