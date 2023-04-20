Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.74

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $29.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,294,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,243,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384831 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $205.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
