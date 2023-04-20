Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $332.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $221.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $322.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

