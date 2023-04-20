LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

LPSN stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $63,242. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 47.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 39.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,385 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 43.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.