Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $419.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $422.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $495.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

