Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

