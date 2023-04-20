Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $71.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

