Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,590 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,318 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

