Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,464 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

