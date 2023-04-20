Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.66.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.62 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $553.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.