Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.