Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe stock opened at $378.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

