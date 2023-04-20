Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.50.

UNH opened at $487.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

