Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,259 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

