Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,649 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

