Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

