L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
L’Oréal Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $94.59.
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
About L’Oréal
L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.
