LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.03. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.