Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires Shares of 546 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $405.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.