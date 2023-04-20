Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $273.06. 622,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,068. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.45.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

