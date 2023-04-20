Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 337,771 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 337,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,127. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

