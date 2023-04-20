Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 425 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,995 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.