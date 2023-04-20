Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys Shares of 425 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,995 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

