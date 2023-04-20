Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Cintas comprises about 0.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $456.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.93. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

