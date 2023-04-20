Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $153,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 171,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

