Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.41. 192,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

