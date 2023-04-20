Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,835. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

