Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $507,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. United Parcel Service makes up 0.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.97. 717,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,833. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

