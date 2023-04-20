Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.38.

Shares of LULU opened at $370.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

