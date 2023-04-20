Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,075. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

LVLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other Lulu’s Fashion Lounge news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

