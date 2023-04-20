LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 1,031,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.