M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. CWM LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDC stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

