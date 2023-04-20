M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 935,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.