Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2,529.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 64,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,180. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

