Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7,642.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 190,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.