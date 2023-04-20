Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1,339.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 5,196,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

