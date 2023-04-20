Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42,120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.03. 186,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

