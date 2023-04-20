Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

MMP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 41,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

