MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

