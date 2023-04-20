MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,822. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

