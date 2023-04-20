MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.63.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $291.30. 357,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $291.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

